Alberta politicians share new year’s resolutions heading into 2018

The holiday season traditionally means family, friends and food. We each celebrate Christmas in our own unique way and new year resolutions are personal pledges that are well intentioned, though not always fulfilled. So how are Alberta politicians marking these special occasions?

Premier Rachel Notley says her celebrations are conventional.

“I always do really look forward to spending time with my family, my kids and my husband,” Notley told Global News. “Thankfully, he does the cooking, so that’s really exciting. I just clean up after the presents.”

Her 2018 resolution is ambitious.

“I am bound and determined to do a half marathon before the snow melts.”

Coming off the recent Calgary-Lougheed byelection campaign, Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan is looking for some quiet time with his family.

“We go to St. David’s United Church for Christmas Eve celebrations and the next day we have our Christmas day dinner at my parents’ house,” he said.

After all that doorknocking with voters, Khan wants to increase his exercise level by getting on a rowing machine.

“I don’t need to lose any weight but I can get into better shape.”

Jason Kenney, Alberta’s newly elected MLA from Calgary-Lougheed, is mixing family with charity.

‘’I signed up to volunteer at the Mustard Seed, but I also have some family coming in from out of the country,” Kenney said. “So I’m looking forward to catching up and relaxing after 18 months of campaigning.”

His resolution for the new year is to get in shape.

“But that is the triumph of hope over experience,” he quipped.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is changing up his usual routine.

“Some years I do lots of community stuff, go have dinner at a seniors’ home, that sort of thing,” he said. “This year, though, I think I will hang out with the family.”

Nenshi has three pledges for 2018.

“Get more sleep, get more exercise and ensure campaign finance reform.”