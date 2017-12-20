$1.2 million VLT jackpot win in Saskatoon

A Saskatoon woman has won big playing a progressive VLT machine.

Judith Karpinka was playing the Vault Breaker machine at Se7en 33 Bar and Grill on 7th Avenue North near closing time on Dec. 15 when she hit the province-wide jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Karpinka said. “It was near closing time and everyone got very excited for me.”

Karpinka won just over $1.2 million when she hit the grand jackpot.

She plans to save the money for her retirement.

“We’ll continue to enjoy the simple things in life,” Karpinka said.

Vault Breaker, which connects 4,000 VLT machines across the province, has three mystery jackpot tiers.

The province-wide jackpot starts at $500,000 and is guaranteed to be paid-out before it hits $1.5 million.

There is also a major regional jackpot that starts at $5,000 and pays out before hitting $25,000 and the local jackpot starts at $100 and pays out by $500.