Justin Trudeau to attend memorial service for Toronto billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman
TORONTO – Dignitaries including the prime minister are expected to attend a memorial service for billionaire philanthropist couple Barry and Honey Sherman, who were found dead last week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory are scheduled to join thousands on Thursday to celebrate the lives of the couple at the service in Mississauga, Ont.
Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife, Honey, 70, were found dead in their Toronto home last week.
Autopsy results showed the couple died from ligature neck compression.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case, but have only said the deaths are suspicious at this point.
Barry Sherman was the founder of pharmaceutical giant Apotex. He started the company in 1974 and grew it into the largest Canadian-owned drug company.
