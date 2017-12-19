Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate after a man was injured a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, but officials aren’t releasing details on the nature of the crash or the circumstances leading up to it.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on Twitter at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that officers received reports of a collision in the Hurontario Street and Rathburn Road East area, south of Highway 401.

At around 6:35 p.m., Peel officers tweeted that the “investigation” is being led by Toronto police and referred media inquiries to Toronto police

Twenty-five minutes later, Toronto police tweeted out that the SIU was called in.

“Earlier this evening..Toronto Police were involved in an incident in the Rathburn Rd/Hurontario St area, which has resulted in the SIU Mandate being invoked, by law we can’t comment,” the tweet from the Toronto Police Operations Centre read.

The SIU tweeted after 8:05 p.m. that a man was injured and more information would be released.

It’s not clear what happened leading up to the crash or why Toronto police were involved.

Peel Regional Police said multiple roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.

