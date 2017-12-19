Winter weather putting the brakes on some Vernon bus service

Snow is causing problems for bus passengers in Vernon.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, service on route six had been cancelled and other routes were operating with modified stops because buses couldn’t access certain roads.

In a media release the City of Vernon said that “due to changing weather conditions, the status of all routes may change throughout the afternoon and evening.”

The city remains under a snowfall warning. Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 25 cm of snow for the Vernon area.

BC Transit is advising passengers to check their website for the latest updates.