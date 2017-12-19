Crime
December 19, 2017 3:23 pm

Edmonton police look for arson suspect

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a Christmas display was set on fire on Sunday.

Edmonton police have released video of a suspect seen setting fire to a Christmas display outside a west-end grocery store.

At around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, police received a report of an arson at the Superstore on Stony Plain Road and 173 Street.

The video shows a lone male walking around a display of boxes, then behind a display of what appear to be wreaths. The man flees northbound just before the wreaths go up in flames.

At the time the suspect was wearing white pants with one leg rolled up and black long underwear, he also had on black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

