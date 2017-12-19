Edmonton police look for arson suspect

Edmonton police have released video of a suspect seen setting fire to a Christmas display outside a west-end grocery store.

At around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, police received a report of an arson at the Superstore on Stony Plain Road and 173 Street.

The video shows a lone male walking around a display of boxes, then behind a display of what appear to be wreaths. The man flees northbound just before the wreaths go up in flames.

WATCH BELOW: Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after an arson at a west-end grocery store

At the time the suspect was wearing white pants with one leg rolled up and black long underwear, he also had on black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.