Crime
December 1, 2017 10:40 am
Updated: December 1, 2017 12:21 pm

Edmonton man sentenced to 2 years behind bars in $6M Windermere condo arson

By Web Producer  Global News

Eric Gould, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of arson for his role in a $6-million condo fire in southwest Edmonton.

Global News
A A

A 31-year-old man who pleaded guilty for his role in a $6-million condo fire in southwest Edmonton was sentenced Friday morning to two years behind bars.

Eric Gould was originally charged with two dozen offences in connection with the March 2014 fire at Essence at Windermere South, which was under construction in the area of 10 Avenue and 173 Street SW.

05-17-ericgould1B

Eric Gould, charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a condo complex in southwest Edmonton in March 2014.

Credit: Facebook
05-17-ericgould2

Eric Gould, charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a condo complex in southwest Edmonton in March 2014.

Credit: Facebook

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to arson in $6M southwest Edmonton condo fire

In June, Gould pleaded guilty to one count of arson, after the other charges were dropped.

Gould was one of two men responsible for the fire. Both worked as framing contractors on the project.

According to the agreed statement of fact, Gould did not actually set the fire; he convinced his then-brother-in-law to do it.

Gould did not want to set the fire himself because he feared he would be recognized on the security camera, according to the court document.

Southside-fire-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
Southside-fire-2-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
Southside-fire-4-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Charles Taylor, Global News
Southside-fire-3-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
10-03-arsonsite

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
10-03-arsonsite2

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
10-03-arsonsite3

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
after-windermere

Essence at Windermere South condo development after it was struck by arson in March.

Edmonton Police Service
Before-Windermere-fire

Essence at Windermere South condo development before it was struck by arson in March.

Edmonton Police Service

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man gets 2 years for role in $6M Windermere condo fire

In September 2015, Jeremy Thibert was sentenced to two years in jail for his role in the fire. The 23-year-old was charged with arson, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and conspiracy.

In 2015, it was discovered the fire was started by pouring gasoline from Gatorade bottles on highly flammable glue, then setting that on fire.

The defence described it as a case of a 23-year-old who was negatively influenced to do something he was remorseful about.

— With files from Caley Ramsay 

Watch below: Kelsey Cochrane was in a vehicle travelling past the fire when she captured the footage

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta law courts
Condo arson
Condo fire
Edmonton arson
Eric Gould
Essence at Windermere South
Jeremy Thibert
Windermere Arson
Windermere fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News