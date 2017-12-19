Little change in number of Saskatchewan EI beneficiaries in October

There was little change in the number of people in Saskatchewan receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits during October.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that 17,540 people were in receipt of EI during the month, down from 17,660 the previous month.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan expected to lead Canada in GDP growth in 2018: RBC

When compared to a year ago, EI recipients were down 14.4 per cent.

There was also a slight decrease in the number of initial and renewal claims made during the month.

Statistics Canada said 7,010 claims were started in October, down from 7,180 the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, the number of initial and renewal claims made was decreased 10.7 per cent.