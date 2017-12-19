Montreal couple acquitted of terror charges, man convicted of explosives offence

After five days of deliberation, a jury has acquitted Sabrine Djermane, 21, of all terrorism-related charges.

El Mahdi Jamali, 20, was found guilty of illegal possession of explosive substances.

The former Collège de Maisonneuve students were facing four charges:

On Monday, the jury asked if the explosive substances found were related to a bomb recipe found by the RCMP in the couple’s apartment.

Judge Marc David gave his answer after consulting lawyers on both sides.

A defence was not presented with lawyers for the accused choosing instead to try to discredit the Crown’s case.