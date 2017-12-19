Crime
December 19, 2017 12:22 pm

Montreal couple acquitted of terror charges, man convicted of explosives offence

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali face four terrorism-related charges.

A A

After five days of deliberation, a jury has acquitted Sabrine Djermane, 21, of all terrorism-related charges.

READ MORE: Two young Quebecers remain detained on terrorism-related charges

El Mahdi Jamali, 20, was found guilty of illegal possession of explosive substances.

READ MORE: Trial begins in Montreal for two youths charged with terrorism-related offences

The former Collège de Maisonneuve students were facing four charges:

On Monday, the jury asked if the explosive substances found were related to a bomb recipe found by the RCMP in the couple’s apartment.

READ MORE: Bail hearing begins for two Montreal teens who face terrorism-related charges

Judge Marc David gave his answer after consulting lawyers on both sides.

READ MORE: 2 Montreal teens charged over suspected terrorist activities

A defence was not presented with lawyers for the accused choosing instead to try to discredit the Crown’s case.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada terrorism
El Mahdi Jamali
Islamic State
Quebec terror trial
Quebec terrorism
RCMP
Sabrine Djermane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News