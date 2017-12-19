‘Glee’ star Mark Salling pleads guilty in child pornography case

Glee star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling entered the plea in a downtown Los Angeles federal court on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

The content depicted children as young as three years old being abused, according to court documents.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to between four to seven years in prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender, pay $50,000 restitution to each victim who has requested it and abide by residency restrictions where he must stay 100 feet (30 metres) away from schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcades.

Salling must enter a sex offender treatment program and can’t have communication with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of a parent or legal guardian and faces 20 years of supervised release.

Salling was arrested in December 2015 after investigators said the laptop, a hard drive and USB flash drive seized from his residence allegedly contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography. Salling’s former girlfriend called the police, according to the court documents.

The actor played bad-boy Noah (Puck’) Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy Glee.

—With files from the Canadian Press