Former Edmonton mayor Terry Cavanagh dies at 91

Terry Cavanagh, who twice became interim mayor of Edmonton and served decades on city council in Wards 4 and 6, has passed away at the age of 91.

Cavanagh, whose name a new southwest Edmonton community bears, was born in Edmonton on July 19, 1926, according to his biography on the City of Edmonton’s website.

In 1968, he ran for council for the first time and lost. But he was elected in 1971 and re-elected in 1974. A year later, mayor Bill Hawrelak died and city council appointed Cavanagh as his replacement.

Cavanagh lost in Edmonton’s 1977 election before serving as chairman of the Provincial Rent Control Appeal Board and as a public communications advisor for Alberta Energy Company Ltd.

Cavanagh returned to council in 1983 and five years later, when mayor Laurence Decore moved to provincial politics, councillors once again appointed Cavanagh to serve as interim mayor. The next year, Cavanagh lost the mayoral race and went on to serve on council from 1992 until 2007 when he retired from politics.

After politics, Cavanagh worked with a number of local organizations and taught various subjects at Victoria Composite High School, NAIT and the University of Alberta.

In 2006, on his 80th birthday, Cavanagh was declared “a historic resource” at city hall.

Most recently, Cavanagh was known to help out with Crystal Kids Youth Centre, a charity that helps homeless Edmonton youths living in poverty.

Before entering the political arena, Cavanagh played minor hockey in Alberta’s capital and later enjoyed a semi-professional career that saw him play in leagues in both Canada and the U.S.

On Dec. 29, 2015, Cavanagh’s wife June (née Gould) passed away after a brief illness. The Cavanaghs were married for 67 years, had two daughters — Gay and Valerie — and a son named Terry, along with several grandchildren.