Judge to deliver final instructions in Garnier murder trial Wednesday

Justice Joshua Arnold is scheduled to deliver his final instructions to the jury hearing the second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier on Wednesday.

Garnier, 30, is facing charges of second-degree murder of interfering with a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

READ: Christopher Garnier murder trial: Videos show night Catherine Campbell allegedly murdered

In his closing arguments, defence lawyer Joel Pink said Catherine Campbell died accidentally during rough sex that she initiated.

Pink called Campbell’s death a tragedy and not murder. He asked the jury to acquit Garnier of both charges.

READ: Defence closes its case in Christopher Garnier murder trial in Halifax

Meanwhile, Crown Attorney Christine Driscoll told the court that Garnier lost control, punched and strangled Campbell at his friend’s apartment on McCully Street. He then placed her body in a green bin, wheeled it through north end Halifax and hid it in a wooded area under the Macdonald Bridge.

Driscoll said Garnier murdered Campbell and “threw her away like garbage.”

Campbell, 36, was a member of the Truro Police Service. She was off-duty at the time of her death.

READ: A complete look at the Crown’s case against Christopher Garnier

Justice Arnold is scheduled to start delivering his remarks to the jury at 11 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Once instructions are complete, deliberations will begin.

The jury will be sequestered until they are able to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

READ MORE: New exhibits in Christopher Garnier murder trial released by court