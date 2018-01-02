Global Calgary anchors read mean messages 2018: ‘it’s cringeworthy’

It’s not uncommon for anchors and reporters at Global News to receive feedback from viewers through social media or via email, but not all of the criticism they receive is kind.

Taking a cue from comedian Jimmy Kimmel who features a segment called “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” on his late-night talk show, Dallas Flexhaug, Kris Laudien, Leslie Horton and Jordan Witzel took a lighthearted look at some of the critiques sent in throughout 2017.

This year, the mean messages featured complaints about too-tight suits, childish behaviour, too much smiling and hair that’s too long.

Kris, who began anchoring Global News Morning following Scott Fee’s move to Global News Hour at 6, was accused of being “fake” and “arrogant.”

“I often wonder what these people do that allows them the time and freedom to construct these letters of mass destruction,” quipped Kris. “Then I thank myself for not being a mean and spiteful person before drinking myself to sleep.”

Dallas, a long-time anchor and reporter at Global Calgary, took some heat after stepping in to cover for Amber Schinkel following her departure from the station.

While anchoring Global News Morning, Dallas has received messages saying she should cut her long hair and complaining she needs to stop parting her hair in the centre because it’s “so ‘80s.”

“They hurt for a minute, and then you talk yourself out of it,” she said of the messages. “I find the people who send mean messages aren’t just sending mean messages to you, but lots of people.”

“We always do our best and can always do better, but people can be cruel!”

“I sometimes feel they don’t think there are real people on the other end of the keyboards, or that we don’t actually see the emails and tweets and Facebook messages they send,” Dallas added. “We do!”

Both Kris and Dallas have also received many messages from viewers saying they “miss Scott and Amber” — and asking where they went.

Jordan, who received a tweet complaining he wasn’t funny and “should be fired” following his viral “swinging” mistake, joked the mean messages lead him to overeat.

“I usually spend the rest of the workday holding my tears inside,” he teased.

“By the time I get home, I eat most of my feelings then cry into a pillow or watch sad, romantic comedies.”

Meanwhile, Leslie, who was told she doesn’t know how to dress, said she has been working in broadcasting for a long time but is still surprised at how cruel people can be.

“The online attacks can be very personal,” she complained. “How does it make people feel better by calling me ‘a fat granny?’”