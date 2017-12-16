RCMP arrest man following Port Hawkesbury shopping centre hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Port Hawkesbury man is in custody following a hit-and-run incident in the community on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a call after a man had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Causeway Shopping Centre at approximately 7:40 p.m., and the driver had fled the scene.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, was treated by EHS on the scene after sustaining minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, police say they have arrested Forest Douglas Baker of Port Hawkesbury.

He is now facing numerous charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, failing to remain at the scene and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Baker is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday morning.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has information related to this incident and anyone who was in the Causeway Shopping Centre parking lot at the time of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.