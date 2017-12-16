Limited edition camera and other high-end gear stolen from The Camera Store in Calgary
A A
The Camera Store is looking for information about a break-in that happened early Saturday morning.
A post on their website says several high-end items were stolen including:
- Hasselblad X1D camera body silver #UQ27014288
- Hasselblad XC 30mm F3.5 lens #2WV10784
- Hasselblad XC 45mm F3.5 lens #2UVT10447
- Hasselblad XC 90mm F3.5 lens #2VVT10265
- Leica MP Safari Edition #09008593
The store said the incident seems to have been targeted given that specific items were taken, and is hoping someone in the local photography community might have heard or have information about the incident.
The store is offering a $5,000 shopping spree to anyone who provides information leading to a conviction.
Calgary police are investigating and are combing through CCTV footage.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.