Man who sold gun to accused in Superstore shooting sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man believed to be involved in the sale of a gun that was later used in a brazen shooting in a Superstore parking lot over the May long weekend.

Anees Amr, 26, and Colin Reitberger, 23, were both pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting, which happened in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue S.E. at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brazen attack.

On Thursday, police said they are hoping to speak with a man who goes by the name of “Tyson.” He is alleged to have assisted in selling a gun to Ouellette a few days before the attack.

In a news release, police stated that although the homicide unit had tried to contact Tyson, he had been “uncooperative.”

Police don’t have a physical description of the man or a surname. They say he is believed to be “associated” to Ouellette.

Investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the sale of the gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.