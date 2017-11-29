Parents of man killed in Calgary Superstore shooting set to speak publicly

The parents of a man shot to death in a busy Superstore parking lot in southeast Calgary over the May long weekend are set to speak publicly on Wednesday.

Anees Ismail Amr, 26, and Colin Reitberger, 23, were shot in the parking lot, located on 130 Avenue S.E., at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Police said both men were dead by the time they arrived.

On Wednesday, police said it’s believed Amr was not an intended target in the deadly shooting, and investigators don’t believe he was involved in any criminal activity at the time.

His parents will speak to members of the media during an 11 a.m. news conference on Wednesday.

After speaking with a dozen witnesses, police said it seemed Reitberger and Amr had arrived at the parking lot together before being shot by a third man who arrived in a separate vehicle.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brazen attack.

Although the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting was recovered shortly after, police said they are searching for a second vehicle that was used to drop the accused off at a gas station, located at 70 Freeport Blvd N.E., after the shooting.

Police are also looking to identify and speak with the driver of the vehicle, which is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model, with a sunroof.

Investigators believe Ouellette took a taxi from the gas station to Nose Hill Park, where his vehicle was parked. While at the park, police think Ouellette had a conversation with a man with a goatee driving a yellow Ford Escape. Detectives are looking to speak with this man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him and his vehicle.

Investigators were previously looking to speak with another man in relation to the investigation, William Kincade-Miller, but said on Wednesday they have since spoken with him and are no longer looking to locate him.

Anyone with information about either of the two drivers or their vehicles is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.