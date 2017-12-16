Winnipeggers get in the giving spirit

It has become a common sight: Winnipeggers across the city pitching in to help those in need.

Saturday saw a flurry of activity from those feeling charitable in the city, including three large events that raised money and food for families in need.

Pam’s Christmas Wish, Fort Garry Horse’s Parcel Push and Matt Nichols’ Christmas Cheer Board Drive all did their best to help Winnipeg’s less fortunate.

Mayor Brian Bowman, who attended the Parcel Push, said pitching in is typical of the city.

“What really makes Winnipeg special and unique is the level of caring and the level of action by our citizens from every area of the city,” Bowman said.

“In our community, so many people care about each other. It just warms my heart.”

In the North End’s Parcel Push, 80 soldiers formed a line to load and deliver more than 400 hampers to the less fortunate — which were packed with presents, turkeys and food.

On the south side of the city, Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols and his family set up shop at the Bombers Store to exchange photos and autographs for donations to the Christmas Cheer Board.

The famous Winnipegger echoed the mayor’s statements about the giving spirit of the city.

“Definitely something I’ve noticed here is very giving people and people that just want to help,” Nichols said. “To me that’s a community I want to be a part of.”

Bombers fans joined the Nichols family in raising toys, food and cash for families that are having a tough holiday season.

“You get to see every level of income around the city and you realize there’s a lot of people that need help out there,” Nichols said.

“We want to be part of the community and help out any way we can.”

It’s the first CFL off-season Nichols has decided to stay in Winnipeg.

Saturday morning, the third annual Pam’s Christmas Wish event saw 1,850 pounds of food and more than $3,900 donated to Winnipeg Harvest.