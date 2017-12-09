Photographers take portraits of less fortunate in Winnipeg

A group of Winnipeg photographers are helping people see themselves in a new light this holiday season.

Five professional photographers set up a pop up studio at Siloam Mission as part of the global movement called Help-Portrait.

“We are giving portraits to people who couldn’t normally afford portraits,” Jon Adaskin from Help-Portrait said.

“Something like a photo is incredibly important. It can be something that family members look back on and say this is who this person was, and this is the way they looked. It creates history. A lot of people take that for granted.”

READ MORE: Photography movement bringing smiles to Winnipeg faces

Jesse Bear got his moment in the spotlight. He’s experiencing homelessness and was moved by the photos.

“It felt great, it felt like you’re giving validation to people. You’re letting them know that they’re there. You’re letting them know they’re loved and that’s important especially this time of year,” Bear said.

“Because somebody took the time to actually take a picture of you, you are something. You just keep plugging along, you’ll be ok.”

People were also able to pick out new clothes for their moment in front of the camera.

“I feel like a million dollars, I feel so festive,” Peter Harrison said. “There’s just so much love that goes around here. There’s so many volunteers, I just can’t thank them enough.”

This was the 8th year the event happened in Winnipeg.