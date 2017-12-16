Pam’s Christmas Wish raises cash and 1,850 pounds of food for Winnipeg Harvest

Winnipeggers came through to honour Pam’s Christmas Wish this holiday season.

The third annual campaign in partnership with Corus stations, including Global News, raised 1,850 pounds of food and more than $3,900 dollars for Winnipeg Harvest.

The fundraiser was started by Peter Kwiatek after his wife Pam passed away after battling cancer in 2015. Kwiatek and his wife always decorated their Transcona home to spread the holiday cheer, but after Pam died he wanted to make her wish come true – to light up the home for charity.

“It was always something we wanted to do, to give back to the community and Winnipeg Harvest was her choice,” he said. “So many people needed the food and money at the time of Christmas, it was her choice, because so many people were in need of it.”

The lights display is a real labour of love, it takes more than 300 hours of decorating after Halloween.

“It’s something I felt my wife Pam would have wanted,” Kwiatek said. “I feel in my heart on how happy she would be.”

On Saturday the team from Freightliner Manitoba delivered three pallets of food to Winnipeg Harvest.

Last year the campaign raised $2,400 and 2,119 pounds of groceries for the food bank.