Two arrested after man assaulted in Regina

A man is in a Regina hospital with serious injuries after an assault on Friday.

Police were called to the 1400-block of Elphinstone Street, where they found a wounded man.

After investigating the situation, police have arrested a man and woman.

Dyron Smoke, 25, and Jamie Young, 34, were both charged with aggravated assault.

They will appear in court on Dec. 18.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

