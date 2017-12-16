Man found dead after shooting in St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight

Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight.

Police said officers responded to a report about shots fired in the Henry Lane Terrace and The Esplanade area around 12:30 a.m.

Callers reported four gunshots heard, as well as screaming and yelling.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).