Man found dead after shooting in St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight
Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight.
Police said officers responded to a report about shots fired in the Henry Lane Terrace and The Esplanade area around 12:30 a.m.
Callers reported four gunshots heard, as well as screaming and yelling.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
