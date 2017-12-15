Vancouver police seeking 2 witnesses who scared off attacker during sex assault

Vancouver police are hoping two witnesses who scared off an attacker during sex assault on Dec. 13 will come forward.

A woman in her 20s was walking on Matheson Crescent towards SE Marine Drive around 8:30 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man with a knife.

The woman was pushed backwards into bushes and sexually assaulted, until a couple out walking their dog saw what was going on and intervened.

They scared off the suspect and then stayed with the victim and took care of her.

The assault was reported to police the next day.

“We are thankful that this couple were there to help stop the assault,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a media release.

“They stayed with the victim to ensure her safety and even helped her get home. Unfortunately, we haven’t had an opportunity to speak with them, as we don’t even know their names. It’s very important to our investigation that they come forward.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 40 years old, 5’6″to 5’7″ tall and approximately 170 lbs., with an athletic build.

He was wearing a tight black t-shirt, black pants, and had his face covered.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Matheson Crescent and SE Marine Drive on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., or who has information about this incident, is asked to contact the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.