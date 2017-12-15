Salvation Army’s Guelph kettle campaign about halfway to $160K goal

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign in Guelph is about $90,000 short of their goal this holiday season but the organization is expecting a final push in the days leading up to Christmas.

This year’s goal is $160,000 and as of Thursday, the Salvation Army has raised just under $70,000.

Salvation Army’s community and family services director Beverleigh Broughton said the money raised goes towards their Christmas campaign.

“It helps with getting the food that’s needed for the Christmas hampers as well as gift certificates for the teens and toys,” Broughton said. “We do get some donations but the money helps to purchase the other items that are needed for the Christmas hamper program.”

Broughton expects to put together 1,100 hampers for families in the need around Guelph this year and 1,000 children are expected to receive toys, but they’re still looking for items for toddlers.

“Things like Duplo are very popular, there’s all kinds of Fisher Price items, stuffed animals are always very popular,” she said. “Things that if people were at a store and wanting to donate, [they’re] just looking for things that say suitable for 18 months to three years.”

There are 15 kettles scattered around the city until Dec. 23, including Stone Road Mall, the Walmart on Woodlawn Rd. and Zehrs.

Donations of toys and food can also be dropped off in the atrium at Stone Road Mall, the Walmart on Woodlawn, Guelph Toyota, any of the fire stations in Guelph, and the Salvation Army building on Gordon Street.

“The majority of the fundraising money usually comes in the last eight to 10 days,” Broughton said. “The next two weekends and the week leading up to Christmas are often the biggest weeks.”