Man credits dog for escaping cottage fire in Roseneath

A dog is being credited with helping a man to escape an early morning fire just north of Roseneath, Ont., on Friday.

Emergency crews responded just after 2 a.m. to the cottage fire on Langs Road in Alnwick-Halidmand Township. When they arrived, a man was already outside the small structure which was engulfed in flames.

Reports indicate the man was sleeping when his dog woke him up. The man got out but was taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Damage is pegged at $80,000.