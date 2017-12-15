West Kelowna car crash and explosion seriously injures two men

Two men are in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash in West Kelowna.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, an officer in the RCMP detachment heard a loud crash and explosion.

“The officer rushed outside to investigate and discovered a large blaze along the highway which led over an embankment to a severely damaged older red Honda Civic in the field below,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

A 26-year-old Vancouver man, who police believe was the driver, had been ejected about 15 metres from the vehicle.

The 32-year-old passenger, a West Kelowna man, was trapped in the car and emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free him from the wreckage.

The crash brought down a power line forcing the overnight closure of Highway 97 through West Kelowna.

Traffic was diverted around the scene.

RCMP are asking any witnesses who they’ve not already talked to phone the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.