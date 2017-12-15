TVA apologizes for report about mosques demanding women be excluded from worksite

French-language network TVA is apologizing for a baseless report that said members of two Montreal mosques asked for female construction workers to be excluded from a nearby site.

The network’s management posted a short statement online Friday to say it regrets the situation and that it is apologizing to various stakeholders and viewers affected by the report.

It says the report was based on comments by two entrepreneurs on Tuesday whose versions subsequently changed.

The brouhaha erupted when TVA initially reported the mosques had requested the no-women policy for the construction site during the busy Friday prayer sessions.

The mosques vehemently denied the claim and Quebec’s Construction Commission, after studying documents and meeting with all sides, said mosque officials had not made any request or demand concerning women.

TVA management says it is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.