Report on university campus sexual violence calls for culture change

A Nova Scotia committee has released a report with 10 recommendations to help end gender-based violence and sexual assault on university campuses.

The report calls on universities to develop sexual violence prevention plans, training to respond to disclosures of sexual assault and bystander education programs.

The 72-page report explores the roots of sexual violence in gender inequality, confusion about consent and “rape culture.”

The committee’s 10 recommendations (pictured) include a #NovaScotia-specific bystander education program, and anti-oppression education for leaders on campus. #NSPoli pic.twitter.com/7INMu6WC9g — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) December 15, 2017

The report notes that university frosh weeks, which often include excessive alcohol consumption, misogynist attitudes and hyper-sexuality, send a message to students that sexual violence is accepted.

The committee is made up of representatives from the provincial government, universities, student groups and community agencies.

Its recommendations follow up on the province’s first report on addressing sexual violence, released in 2015.