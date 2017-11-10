Nova Scotia now offering free legal advice for sexual assault survivors

Free legal advice is now being offered to survivors of sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

The creation of the Legal Advice for Sexual Assault Survivors was announced Friday in Bridgewater, N.S.

The three-year pilot project is receiving $810,000 from the province.

In order for participants to be eligible for the program the assault must have taken place in Nova Scotia and you must be at least 16 years old.

The program says it respects survivors’ privacy and their right to make their own decisions.

Those wishing to take part can call 211 to register. However, participants do not need to provide any details about what happened — only that you were sexually assaulted in Nova Scotia and would like to speak with a lawyer.

Once a participant is registered with the program, they will be sent a package with a certificate number for two free hours of legal advice.

The packages that participants will receive come equipped with a list of lawyers participating in the program who have been screened and received training.

Meetings between survivors and lawyers can take place by phone, in person or through a video conference.

If a survivor needs more time with a lawyer, participants are able to call 211 again — and will be sent another certificate number for a second two-hour session of legal advice.

Funding will also help Public Prosecution Service create a helpful guide on the court process for victims and survivors of sexual assault and provide training specific to sexual violence for Crown Attorneys.

The program was created by the Nova Scotia Department of Justice and is funded by the Justice Canada Policy Centre for Victim Issues.

If someone is unsure whether or not they were sexually assaulted, the department says they can still call 211 and register for the program. A lawyer can then help participants define what happened according to the law.

For a list of sexual assault centres in Nova Scotia you can click here.