Mom who took son to doctors 323 times charged after they determine he’s not sick

DALLAS (AP) — A woman who records show took her eight-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in a Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says the child, Christopher Bowen, was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

“As soon as she would get on the stand to testify each and every time she would just start crying, basically saying he’s in a coma,” the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, told CBS News (see above).

Crawford says he’s been involved in a custody battle for his son for the past three years, during which he was supposedly dealing with a series of serious medical conditions, including cancer.

READ MORE: After 57 years, this former priest was convicted of killing a Texas beauty queen

In 2014, local Texas outlet CW33 News covered a bike rally held to raise funds for Bowen, whose mother claimed he was suffering from Arterio-Venous Malformation (AVM).

“Christopher has trouble breathing so basically, his lungs — and body — doesn’t get the oxygen it needs, so he gets tired; he can’t play as long as the normal kids,” Bowen said at the time.

Christopher has also been the subject of a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his “beach bash.”

However, CPS removed Christopher from Bowen-Wright’s care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital, where medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer, or many of the symptoms Bowen-Wright reported.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

— With files from Elton Hobson and CBS News