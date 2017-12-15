2 girls allegedly sexually assaulted on their way to Maple Ridge school

RCMP are issuing a warning today after two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on their way to school in Maple Ridge Thursday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they received two reports of sexual assaults that occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Both victims were young teenage girls who do not know each other but describe a similar suspect.

The first incident occurred in the area of 210 Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Road. The second incident occurred at the bus stop on Dewdney Trunk Road near Laity Street. Police say in both instances the suspect approached the victims from behind, grabbed their buttocks and left without further incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, approximately six-feet-tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and jeans.

Police say the investigation continues and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.