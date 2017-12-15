U.S. driver pleads guilty in N.B. crash that killed Mountie

The American driver of a utility van involved in a crash that killed an RCMP officer in New Brunswick has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

A second charge against Vasiliy Meshko, 31, of failing to move over, was withdrawn by the Crown on Friday.

Both charges are under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: U.S. driver charged in crash that killed Nova Scotia Mountie

Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes was killed on Sept. 12 when a van collided with his police car after he had stopped to help motorists change a tire on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B.

Deschênes was a 12-year veteran of the force and was on duty with Amherst’s Northwest Traffic Services when the collision happened.

On Thursday, RCMP said they conducted a thorough investigation along with their collision reconstructionist, but did not have enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP officer killed while helping motorists ‘an amazing police officer and person’

Meshko’s lawyer appeared on his behalf at Moncton Provincial Court on Friday to enter the guilty plea.

Sentencing for Meshko, who is from Wiles-Barre, Pa., is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Follow @RebeccaLau