Toronto woman facing attempted murder charge after baby critically injured to appear in court

A Toronto woman charged with attempted murder following an incident Wednesday that left a four-month-old girl in life-threatening condition and a man with stab wounds is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Toronto police said the 34-year-old woman, a man, and a baby were in a condo in the city’s west end near Sherway Gardens mall when the woman and man got into an argument.

Police said the woman made threats while holding a knife and subsequently injured both the man and the baby.

The man and the baby were later found in the condo lobby and the woman fled the scene.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries and the baby was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers managed to arrest the woman and she is facing five charges including attempted murder, two counts of uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police said the baby remains in hospital in critical condition.

—With a file from Leslie Whyte