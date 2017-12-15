Toronto woman facing attempted murder charge after baby critically injured to appear in court
A Toronto woman charged with attempted murder following an incident Wednesday that left a four-month-old girl in life-threatening condition and a man with stab wounds is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.
Toronto police said the 34-year-old woman, a man, and a baby were in a condo in the city’s west end near Sherway Gardens mall when the woman and man got into an argument.
READ MORE: Toronto woman facing attempted murder charge after baby injured in domestic dispute
Police said the woman made threats while holding a knife and subsequently injured both the man and the baby.
The man and the baby were later found in the condo lobby and the woman fled the scene.
Police said the man suffered minor injuries and the baby was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: Suspect in custody after man stabbed, baby critically injured near Sherway Gardens: police
Officers managed to arrest the woman and she is facing five charges including attempted murder, two counts of uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Police said the baby remains in hospital in critical condition.
—With a file from Leslie Whyte
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.