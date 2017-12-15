Metro employee in Houston, Texas saves people from burning car after crash

A rescue that could have ended in tragedy has instead lead to a train technician being lauded as a hero for saving two people from a crashed vehicle before it burst into flames.

Leang “Terry” Ear was alerted to the vehicle crash in east Houston on Nov. 20.

Video posted on HoustonMETRO’s Facebook page shows a car crashing head-on into a light post near a rail crossing.

Ear, a METRORail technician, can be seen on the video going up to the car after being flagged down by a man on a bicycle.

Footage shows Ear, along with help from two passersby, pulling a man and a woman out of and away from the vehicle which had smoke steadily growing.

“The car was smoking when I got there and I could see a little spark and it got more intense, little by little,” he said in an interview with NBC. “[I] managed to pull her out through the window cause the door was jammed and dragged her to safety.”

The car later erupts into flames just as Ear and another person are carrying

According to ABC affiliate KTRK, Ear was honoured by city officials for what he did at a board of directors meeting Thursday. He said, however, he doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“I think that what I did probably anyone, or most people, would’ve done and I’m just happy that they’re safe, that they’re alive,” Ear said.

Relatives of the driver told CBS affiliate KHOU they think differently.

“If it wasn’t for him doing that, my brother probably wouldn’t be here today.”

According to KHOU, both occupants of the vehicle survived and have been released from the hospital.