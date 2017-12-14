Gone in 70 seconds: what happens when you don’t water your Christmas tree

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services held a demonstration on Thursday to help people avoid a holly, fiery Christmas this year.

The fire department delivered a safety presentation that included tips on how to keep your Christmas tree from burning to a crisp.

“It’s absolutely imperative if anyone has a live Christmas tree in their home that they keep it well watered,” said Jonathan Gormick, public information officer for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“That means making sure that the bowl at the base of the tree is always full and that it’s checked daily.”

WATCH: Dry Christmas tree vs. well-watered Christmas tree

Gormick said this as he stood next to a Christmas tree that, once ignited, burned mostly down to its branches in about 70 seconds.

“Dry Christmas trees are extremely flammable and can lead to a devastating house fire in a matter of seconds,” he said.