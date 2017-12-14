Greg Clark won’t seek Alberta Party leadership

Greg Clark will not enter the Alberta Party leadership race.

Clark, who had served as the party’s leader since 2013, stepped down in November in order to build some excitement around the party. Citing family reasons, Clark said Thursday it would be difficult to be away from his young kids if he was leader of a party in an election year.

“She said, ‘dad – I was talking to my sister. We don’t mind you being MLA but we want you home more and we don’t want you to run for leader.’ And that, that made my mind up right there.”

Clark admits opening up the leadership presented an opportunity to have a frank conversation with his family.

“When you’re given an opportunity to reflect and think about what works for our family at this exact moment, this is the decision we came to.”

Despite not running for the leadership, Clark will remain the MLA for Calgary-Elbow and plans on running again in the 2019 provincial election. With Clark’s announcement, there are currently no candidates for the Alberta Party leadership race but he’s not too worried about that.

“I think we’re gonna see some candidates come out very soon. We have until Jan.15 to see candidates come forward.”

No matter who wins, Clark doesn’t expect fellow Alberta Party MLA Karen McPherson or himself to step down and force a byelection to allow the new leader a chance to enter the legislature.

“We have not had that conversation but it would surprise me very much if one of us would step down. I think it’s much more likely that we would stay on through the election and let the leader run in a constituency of their choosing.”

The Alberta Party will elect its new leader on Feb. 27.