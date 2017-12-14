Video captures daring rescue of California firefighter from wildfires

A daring rescue of an injured firefighter was caught on camera by an aerial unit in California’s Ventura County.

Ventura County Air Unit was called to the area of Carpinteria, Calif., northwest of Ventura on Tuesday.

Video released by the air unit shows a helicopter crew lowering a winch to bring the firefighter into the aircraft from the blazing California land to then take him to hospital.

The condition of the firefighter is not known at this time, according to NBC affiliate KSBY 9.

The incident marked the second injury battling the Thomas Fire which has consumed 982 sq.-km of land.

Since its start on Dec. 4, 970 buildings have been destroyed, including at least 700 homes. It is about 30 per cent contained.

It is one of many wildfires raging across southern parts of the state, with firefighters contending with six major fires from Santa Barbara to San Diego County.

New evacuations were also issued on Monday after a powerful flare-up near coastal towns northwest of Los Angeles sent residents fleeing.

South of San Diego County, firefighters came very close to containing another major wildfire a week after it broke out. The fire had burned down 157 structures and killed 46 racehorses at a training centre.

While the firefighter on Tuesday was rescued, the Associated Press reports another died on Thursday while working on a colossal wildfire burning in the coastal mountains northwest of Los Angeles.

The death was confirmed in a statement by Chief Ken Pimlott of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It marks the second death linked to the fire. The first occurred last week when a 70-year-old woman was killed in a car crash while evacuating. Her body was found inside the wrecked car.

Firefighting costs so far were tallied at $74.7 million, according to Cal Fire.

—With files from The Associated Press