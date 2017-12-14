Number of flu-related deaths in Alberta this season rises to 13

Eight new flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta over the past two weeks and new numbers show Calgary continues to be the hardest-hit part of the province this flu season.

New figures release by Alberta Health Services (AHS) on Thursday show the number of Albertans who have died this season who also had lab-confirmed influenza has risen to 13.

Eight of the deaths have been in the Calgary Zone, three in the Edmonton Zone and two in the South Zone. There have now been more than double the number of lab-confirmed flu cases than there were two weeks ago.

According to AHS, the province has now seen 1,984 lab-confirmed case of influenza A and 494 bouts of influenza B. Nearly half of the influenza A cases have been reported in Calgary (921) and the lion’s share of influenza B cases were also reported in the province’s most populous city (321).

In total, 632 Albertans who have been admitted to hospital this flu season have been diagnosed with influenza.

Well over a million Albertans have now gone to receive their free influenza vaccine (1,097,060).

Anyone aged six months and older can get immunized free of charge.

This year, AHS is not offering the FluMist nasal spray.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization no longer recommends the spraty for children between two and 17 years old. The committee concluded that FluMist and injectable vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.