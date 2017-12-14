Husband faces second-degree murder charge in Toronto woman’s death
Toronto police have identified the woman killed in the city’s 60th homicide of the year.
Officers responded to a Scarborough residence on Empringham Drive, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, on Tuesday afternoon.
The initial call to police around 1:40 p.m. was for a medical response.
Emergency crews found a woman suffering from a severe trauma. She was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.
On Thursday, police identified the victim as 46-year-old Jayanthy Seevaratnam of Toronto.
Police also confirmed that the man arrested following her death on Tuesday is 45-year-old Kathirgamanatha Suppiah, Seevaratnam’s husband.
Suppiah is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with his wife’s death and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday morning.
Police said a post-mortem examination showed the woman died as a result of multiple injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
