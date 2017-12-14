Crime
December 14, 2017 9:05 pm

Husband faces second-degree murder charge in Toronto woman’s death

By News Anchor  AM640

Jayanthy Seevaratnam, 46, was pronounced dead following a medical call to police on Tuesday.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police have identified the woman killed in the city’s 60th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a Scarborough residence on Empringham Drive, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

The initial call to police around 1:40 p.m. was for a medical response.

Emergency crews found a woman suffering from a severe trauma. She was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 1 in custody after woman in distress dies in hospital: Toronto police

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 46-year-old Jayanthy Seevaratnam of Toronto.

Police also confirmed that the man arrested following her death on Tuesday is 45-year-old Kathirgamanatha Suppiah, Seevaratnam’s husband.

Suppiah is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with his wife’s death and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Police said a post-mortem examination showed the woman died as a result of multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Homicide
Husband charged
Malvern
man charged
Medical call
Murder
Scarborough
Second Degree Murder
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News