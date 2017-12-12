1 in custody after woman in distress dies in hospital: Toronto police

Toronto Police Service has called in its homicide squad to investigate after a woman in distress died of her injuries in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call for a medical complaint to Empringham Drive and Sewells Road around 1:40 p.m. It was reported by people at the scene that a woman was in distress and not breathing.

Paramedics communicated over the phone with bystanders to give them instructions on how to carry out CPR on the woman until they arrived, according to police.

The woman was rushed to a hospital without vital signs and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they have determined the woman’s death is considered a homicide and that officers have made an arrest in their investigation.

It’s not yet known what the woman’s injuries were or if police are seeking additional suspects in connection with her death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.