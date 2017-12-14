Crime
December 14, 2017 2:38 pm

Alexa Emerson still waiting to hear if she is heading straight to trial

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A decision on whether the Crown will be granted a direct indictment against Alexa Emerson has again been delayed.

File / Global News
Alexa Emerson is still waiting to find out if she is heading straight to trial.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, is facing 83 charges related to white powder package scares in the fall of 2016, and additional package scares and bomb threats this past spring.

Crown seeking direct indictment against Alexa Emerson

The Crown is seeking a direct indictment against Emerson, which would bypass a preliminary hearing and send the case straight to trial.

Crown prosecutors have not said why they are seeking a direct indictment, but reasons to ask for one include the length of time a preliminary hearing would take or unreasonable costs.

A decision was expected on Thursday, but that has now been delayed for two weeks, following a delay in November.

Permission is required from the attorney general or deputy attorney general to grant a direct indictment.

Global News