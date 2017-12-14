Slippery roads could be factor in fatal New Brunswick crash: RCMP

Police in western New Brunswick say slippery roads may have been a factor that contributed to a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Scotch Lake.

RCMP say the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Sringfield, N.B., died at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

READ MORE: N.S. tractor trailer driver arrested for impaired driving after overturning on highway median

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation, but the Mounties say they believe the man’s vehicle left Scotch Lake Road and struck a utility pole.

Scotch Lake is a 30-minute drive west of Fredericton.