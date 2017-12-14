Top baby names of 2017 include new entries for boys and girls

If the last few years have proved anything, it’s that top baby names don’t seem to change much over time. In fact, a name like Sophia has been on trend for at least eight years, according to BabyCenter.

This year, both Nameberry and BabyCenter released their annual top baby names of 2017, a list of 400 names that have intrigued parents around the world.

For Nameberry, the site notes, data is collected by looking at nearly 250 million page view searches and names parents end up choosing. “It’s a gauge of parents’ interest in baby names and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future,” the site notes.

For BabyCenter, data comes from more than 500,000 parents who shared the name of their child with the site this year.

Below, are the 40 top baby names from both sites, broken down by girls and boys.

The top names for girls in 2017, according to Nameberry.

1. Olivia

2. Cora

3. Amelia

4. Charlotte

5. Isla

6. Isabella

7. Maia

8. Aurora

9. Amara

10. Ava

The top names for girls in 2017, according to BabyCenter.

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Ava

5. Isabella

6. Mia

7. Aria

8. Riley

9. Zoe

10. Amelia

The top names for boys in 2017, according to Nameberry.

1. Atticus

2. Asher

3. Jack

4. Theodore

5. Jasper

6. Milo

7. Oliver

8. Silas

9. Henry

10. Wyatt

The top names for boys in 2017, according to BabyCenter.

1. Jackson

2. Liam

3. Noah

4. Aiden

5. Lucas

6. Caden

7. Grayson

8. Mason

9. Elijah

10. Logan

Trends in 2017

Nameberry notes new names for 2017 include Cora, Maia, and Amara, and Theodore, Jasper, and Henry for boys. “Maia [pronounced MY-ah] is the most surprising newcomer to the group, also new to the Nameberry Top 100 and on the U.S. Top 1000 for only a decade.”

BabyCenter notes some popular names this year included Luna and Mateo — even though both didn’t make the top 10 list.

And some of these names, which often lack diversity, have been on these particular lists year after year.

Early childhood consultant Julie Romanowski, says she is not surprised the same names get recycled every year.

“It takes a lot of self-confidence to name your baby something that is totally out there,” she says. “These names are what people know and what they are comfortable with. People don’t like change.”

Choosing a name for your child

Romanowski says choosing a name can become an overwhelming experience, so before you head online or to the bookstore, take some quiet time to think about it yourself.

“You want to connect with your baby … it’s an important part of the naming process.”

Secondly, you should consult with your partner and ask them to think of names on their own. When both of you are ready, exchange ideas and lists and try to meet somewhere down the middle.

She says if you two are still having a tough time choosing a name, ask for guidance from family and friends before hitting the web.

“[Online] is where the overwhelming part happens, it is an invasion in your mind of too much information.”

Compromising is also key when it comes to naming your child, she adds, because often, one parent is very stern on what they want the child’s name to be. Sometimes, names are important to the family and chosen for traditional or religious reasons.

If you and your partner are having a difficult time choosing just one name, don’t be afraid to add a second one.

“One parent could have the first name and the second parent could have the middle name,” she continues. “Or one parent names the first child and the second parent names the second.”

And even though it is a hard decision to make, don’t stress so much over a name — there are a ton of other things to worry about as new parents.

“Choosing a name is just the beginning step of connecting with this person who is going to be in your life all the time.”

