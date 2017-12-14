London police investigating after injured male found in school parking lot

London police are investigating after a male was located in the parking lot of Sir John A. MacDonald Public School on Landor Street.

Police say they located a male in medical distress around 4 a.m. Thursday. He was rushed to hospital where he remains with undisclosed injuries.

The Forensic Identification Section has been called in and is on scene.

Middlesex-London EMS tells 980 CFPL a person was found outside behind the school in critical condition and was transported to University Hospital.

Officials with the Thames Valley District School Board say operations at the school are running normally, and a note will go home to parents this afternoon.

No other information is being released at this time, and London police say the investigation is in its early stages.