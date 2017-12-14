Report looking into Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission released to public

After an eight month investigation into the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission, a report was released to the public on Wednesday. Both the Town of Pincher Creek and Municipal District of Pincher Creek received the findings from Alberta Municipal Affairs.

“What we found is, you’re (Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission) having a really good service delivered here through the service that is being delivered here,” Inspector Bill Walker said. “The commission model is working very well.”

In 2015, the Town of Pincher Creek and the Municipal District reached an agreement to provide joint fire and ambulance services through the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission. However, just a year later, some started to question the deal.

“The M.D. Of Pincher Creek, our partner, came forward with a list of concerns,” Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg said. “We were trying to work through that process, but they weren’t as comfortable as the town site, so they went to the minister to have the inspection done.”

The Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission was given a positive recommendation by inspectors. The findings are welcome news for the chief of the commission, David Cox.

“Regional services is a way to deliver a depth of service and continuity of service to all of our areas,” Cox said. “If it was separate municipalities delivering it, the challenge is funding and the depth to be able to do that.”

While the model was deemed successful and there were no directives given, the inspection did come with 51 recommendations. Some of the areas highlighted include administrative and management oversight concerns.

“There are some issues around making sure that management understands the full roll of their processes and having a support system to move forward from there,” Walker said.

Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg said many of the recommendations have already been resolved.

Municipal Affairs is urging the commission to work with a consultant who specializes in governance surrounding the rest of the recommendations.