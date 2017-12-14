The Vancouver School Board is changing how it’s covered by media

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) is becoming a little stricter about who is allowed to sit at its media table.

Photos of a sign have appeared on social media showing the seats are restricted to “accredited media only” and that photos can only be taken from the public gallery.

Public/media now unable to access printed @VSB39 meeting agendas at public meetings as they’re set out in the new “no-go” zone for public and media. I am not making this up. #bced #smh — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) December 14, 2017

Former chairperson Patti Bacchus says when she tried to take a photo of a presenter at a meeting last week, she was approached by a VSB employee.

“And I was accosted basically by a communications person who told me I couldn’t take the photo where I was taking it, which was the only spot where I could get the person’s face.”

Bacchus says it’s unclear what accredited media means to the board.

“I wonder if maybe they think that it’s a professional designation, which it really isn’t. So I’m not sure if they don’t really understand. There’s not a lot of experienced folks, I believe, that may be handling those issues right now. So it was a surprise to me. It was a real departure from the Vancouver School Board that I was part of for eight years as a trustee.”

The VSB has not yet responded to a request for comment.