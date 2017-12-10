Vancouver School Board says sorry over rejected Hanukkah decorations at west side school

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) is saying sorry to students and parents of a west side elementary school who were blocked from putting up Hanukkah decorations.

Sheila Sontz said her 11-year-old daughter Maya and friends were told Jewish symbols would not be allowed among the school’s holiday decorations because they are religious in nature.

The school principal made the decision despite the school’s decorations including things like Christmas trees, which were described as “cultural symbols,” Stonz said.

But in a statement Sunday, VSB chair Janet Fraser acknowledged the school had made a misstep.

“As Chairperson, I apologize on behalf of the Board to the students and their families who did not feel welcomed and included at their school,” Fraser said.

“We acknowledge that in the interpretation and implementation of our policies, there has been confusion about what is permitted as part of upcoming winter celebrations, including Hanukkah.”

Fraser said the VSB has specific policies around multiculturalism and non-discrimination, and that schools work to support an environment that respects and reflects racial, cultural and religious diversity.

She said staff will be meeting with the families to ensure they feel included and represented at their schools.