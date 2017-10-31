Janet Fraser elected as Vancouver School Board chair
The Vancouver School Board (VSB) chose Janet Fraser as its new chairperson during the board’s first official meeting Monday night.
The Green candidate was first elected as a VSB trustee in 2014 and was re-elected this month.
READ MORE: Candidates for VSB chair could include Greens’ Janet Fraser and NPA’s Lisa Dominato
The recently-elected trustees were officially sworn in during the meeting, following this month’s by-election.
Fraser will also choose a vice-chair after consultation with the trustees in the upcoming days.
WATCH: Global News coverage of the Vancouver School Board
Dianne Turner will now serve as a special advisor.
Turner became the official trustee after the entire board was fired last year amid allegations of bullying and a failure to pass a balanced budget.
READ MORE: Parent advocacy group says newly-elected VSB should focus on students, not politics
Fraser was part of the board when former education minister Mike Bernier decided to dismiss them.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.