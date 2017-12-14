‘Westender’ to close in Vancouver, university instructor says other community papers to follow suit

The Westender, a Vancouver arts and entertainment weekly newspaper, is closing its doors after 68 years of publishing.

Capilano Communications Instructor and freelance journalist Charles Campbell said the end of the local paper seemed “inevitable,” adding that other community papers aren’t far behind.

He said the current economic climate doesn’t allow for niche publications like the Westender to run successfully.

“The advertising money is not staying in Canada and funding Canadian journalism, and the consequence of that is pretty severe,” Campbell said.

This is the latest in a string of job losses in print journalism across Canada, including the 54 staff laid off from the Vancouver Sun and The Province in March.

Last month Postmedia Network Inc. also announced a number of community and daily papers would close in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Ottawa, cutting 224 jobs as a result.

“I don’t think that the online journalism is entirely adequate to replace what’s been lost in those publications,” said Campbell.

The Westender will publish its final issue on Dec. 21.