Comox Valley truckers bring Christmas cheer, but RCMP say not here

For years, truck drivers in the Comox Valley have decorated their rides with thousands of Christmas lights as a way to spread holiday cheer.

But the fun came to a halt on Friday, when police in the area issued warnings to two drivers of festive trucks that have been known to bring joy to sick children and seniors.

“I can confirm that two separate drivers were stopped and given a warning that the Christmas lights were in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act and could be distracting for other drivers,” said Const. Rob Gardner with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“There was also a concern that the Christmas lights interfered with the operational lights of the truck, the brake lights, signal lights, marker lights, etc.”

Truck drivers in the Comox Valley started decorating their vehicles when it emerged that some people couldn’t attend an annual holiday parade in the region.

People would wave from their windows as trucks drove by.

Catharine Browne, who lives in a seniors’ home in Courtenay, was “heartbroken” that she won’t see them this year.

“I’ll just dwell on the happiness it’s given us for now,” she told Global News.

“I hope they realize how much joy it gave to everyone here.”

Truck driver Bill Brimacombe was also disappointed. He wondered if there was a way that trucks could still shine brightly this year.

“I just thought maybe, if they don’t like us on the main roads, if we could stick to the residential neighbourhoods,” he said.

“Or if they still have a problem with it, if they could maybe escort us through or find something to work together, to keep it going for the community.”